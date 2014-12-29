Adopt a Lot Planning Committee Meeting
December 29, 2014 11:41 AM
This Monday, December 29th there is an Adopt a Lot Planning Committee Meeting at 10:00 a.m. at City Hall.
While many businesses have no need to adopt/ lease green space from the city, many of our business partners depend on this space to support their business model.
We are encouraging all business owners to attend this meeting as the outcome will affect business in all of Grafton.