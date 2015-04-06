Most high school athletes dream of a day where they can participate in their sport in college.

Alton High School’s Rebecca Adney was no different and this past week when she signed a letter of intent to attend Danville Community College to run on the cross country team on scholarship.

Adney said she was very excited to be able to continue her running career in college.

“It has been a goal for me to run in college,” she said. “I have put a lot of hours running; almost every day after school during the summer and winter. It has been hard work, but it has been worth it.”

She said she was excited to be able to continue her career as a distance runner at Danville.

“The most exciting part is I get to go ahead and continue with my education,” she said. “I plan on running marathons and distance races after I am done with college. My longest run right now is 10 miles with the Great River Road Race.”

The Alton High School cross country and track athlete said she loves the way running makes her feel.

“I like competing with other people and being able to do things most other people can’t do,” she said.

Adney had a personal best of 19:34 in cross country for the 5K. She is on the Alton Redbirds’ track team and runs the 1,600, 3,200 and 4 x 400 relay.

“I wish I could run track next year, but Danville doesn’t have track,” she said. “I love track.”

Rebecca thanked her mom and dad for their constant support of her through her high school career.

“I respect them very much for what they have done for me,” she said. “They are my biggest supporters.”

The Alton High School distance runner said she hopes to obtain an elementary education degree and one day be a cross country and track coach.

“It has been a dream of mine to coach cross country and track,” she said.

