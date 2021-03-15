GREENE COUNTY - Administrator Molly Peters and the Greene County Health Department received personal attention from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker with a recent letter of commendation.

The letter was dated March 12, 2021:

"Dear Ms. Peters, I am writing to recognize the Greene County Health Department for your outstanding contributions in the fight against COVID-19. The COVID-19 vaccine is a critical tool to save as many lives as possible and to help rebuild the Illinois economy. Your tireless work and leadership in supporting an equitable and accessible vaccination effort are key to protecting the health, safety, and well being of Illinois. This journey is not over – but we’ve made it as far as we have because of the hard work of people like you.

"As we move through the next stages of vaccine distribution, we will continue to rely on you as trusted partners in the state’s response efforts. The public health leaders of Greene County have distinguished themselves within the state, setting the standard for efficiency invaccine administration by utilizing your entire weekly allocation in as little as 48 hours.

"We would also like to recognize your coordination of the many volunteers and community members working to support your vaccination program. Your efforts serve as an example across the state of a vaccination program that is not only effective, but also highly collaborative. If you ever find yourself looking for a reason to hope – look around you. It’s right here, in the people of Illinois. I am so proud to represent this state, and I have every faith that we will be stronger on the other side of this pandemic."

