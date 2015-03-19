Adisyn Skye
March 19, 2015 10:45 AM
Listen to the story
Name: Adisyn Skye
Mother: Julianna McCarthy
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Weight: 8lbs 4oz
Birthdate: 2/4/2015
Article continues after sponsor message
Time: 3:45 PM
Hospital: St. Anthony's
Siblings: Alyia (9) Ashton (8) Cayeten (5)
Grandparents: Susan Seefeldt of New Mexico, Stephen Mccarthy of Wood River, Michelle Hood of Wood River
Great Grandparents: Betty McCarthy, Charles McCarthy, Rose Mulligan and Milliard Mulligan
More like this: