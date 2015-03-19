Name: Adisyn Skye

Mother: Julianna McCarthy

Weight: 8lbs 4oz

Birthdate: 2/4/2015

Time: 3:45 PM

Hospital: St. Anthony's

Siblings: Alyia (9) Ashton (8) Cayeten (5)

Grandparents: Susan Seefeldt of New Mexico, Stephen Mccarthy of Wood River, Michelle Hood of Wood River

Great Grandparents: Betty McCarthy, Charles McCarthy, Rose Mulligan and Milliard Mulligan

