GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Police Department has been authorized to exceed their previously-authorized manning to hire an additional dispatcher. Police Chief Todd Link anticipates a heavy call volume ahead as the department navigates a major consolidation with other local agencies.

Link explained at Tuesday’s Village Board meeting that while they were previously approved for up to eight dispatchers, the influx of 911 calls from other areas will demand a ninth dispatcher to help handle them.

“We are currently approved for eight - we’ve been under eight for quite a while, we just got back to eight dispatchers as of yesterday,” Link said. “This consolidation that’s been going on for some time will move Pontoon Beach 911 calls to us probably in July or August, and with those 911 calls also comes Long Lake Fire Department and Mitchell Fire Department services, so we do have a need for a ninth dispatcher.”

The chief added that once the department takes on those additional responsibilities, the Madison County Emergency Telephone System Board [ETSB] will transfer funds to the department sometime in the fall to offset associated costs.

Mayor Bob Marcus asked Link roughly how many calls per month he expects to come in with the three additional agencies. Link responded that while it was “hard to say,” he estimates Pontoon Beach alone would generate up to 9,000 per year, or about 750 per month.

Shortly after Link’s comments, the Village Board unanimously approved a resolution allowing the department to hire an additional dispatcher.

The department is also hiring probationary police officers until July 15. Applicants must be at least 21 years of age with a valid driver’s license and meet certain other requirements; for more details, visit the GCPD Facebook page.

