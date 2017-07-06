This is a quick tutorial on how to add your email to your device. Our email server requires 3 setting for sending and receiving.

Username (your email address)

Password

SMTP Authentication

IMAP or POP?

This is personal preference. Do you want to have all your email available on all your devices? If so you'll want to choose IMAP. Keep in mind that with IMAP all the mail is stored on our server. We give our users a 2 GB limit. If you need this limit increased, you will need to contact your sales rep.

If you don't think you'll need IMAP and don't want to worry about running out of storage space you'll want POP. POP downloads the email from the server to your device giving you unlimited space (as much space as your device has available)

SSL

SSL or Secure Socket Layer is used to send data across the internet securely. If you would like your email to be secure (recommended) you will need to turn on this option.

Ports Needed for SSL

SMTP - 465

IMAP - 993

POP - 995

Incoming Server

Our incoming server settings are mail.riverbender.com.

Outgoing Server

Same as the incoming server settings - mail.riverbender.com.

Ports (for NON SSL connection)

POP Incoming: 110

POP Outgoing: 25 - some ISP's block this port. If you cannot send out change this port to 8889

IMAP Incoming: 143

IMAP Outgoing: 25 - some ISP's block this port. If you cannot send out change this port to 8889

SMTP Authentication

This setting needs to be enabled in order to send email from our server. This is usually an advanced setting and can be found under the outgoing server settings.

Troubleshooting

Cannot send email - make sure SMTP authentication is enabled. Make sure your username and password is correct and make sure you are using the correct ports based on whether or not you have SSL enable or disabled.

Cannot receive mail - Make sure your username and password is correct and make sure you are using the correct ports based on whether or not you have SSL enable or disabled.

How do I access my email outside of outlook or a device?

You can access your email from any device with an internet connection here: https://mail.riverbender.com/

Username and Password

Your username and password should have been given to your either by your sales rep or support. If you have not received these or have forgotten your username or password you will have to call support at 618-465-9850 x 240

Conclusion

If you have followed these steps and are still having issues connecting your email to your device please give us a call or create a support ticket. You can however at anytime log on to your web mail. This can be accessed via a web browser by going to https://mail.riverbender.com.

