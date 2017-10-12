Name: Addilyn Leeana Marie Garrison

Parents: Emily Duran and Bradley Garrison, Sr. of Alton

Birth weight: 8 lbs 14 oz

Birth Length: 20.5 inches

Time : 2:13 AM

Date: October 5, 2017

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Bradley Garrison, Jr. (9); Carter Hutson (3); Tatum Morckel (1)

Grandparents: Diana & Keith Stoops, Grafton; Bob Garrison, Fosterburg

Christina & Samuel Duran Sr., Carrollton

Great Grandparents: Judy & Paul Main, Bunker Hill; Louise Hawes, Carrollton

