Addalynn Grace Johnson
September 18, 2015 4:45 PM
Listen to the story
Parents: Steven Johnson and Elisha Tindall - Cottage Hills, IL
Weight: 8 lbs.
Length: 20 in.
Date: 9.02.2015
St Anthony's
Siblings: Larssen 4 | Jaydis 1
Grandparents: James and Carol Wray - Alton, IL | Cathy Vargas - Belleville, IL | Jon and Janine Johnson - Battle Creek, MI
Great-Grandparents: Ernest P. Williams - Wood River, IL | Wilbur Johnson - Glen Carbon, IL | Gary and Jana Lewis - Delton, MI
