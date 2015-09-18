Parents: Steven Johnson and Elisha Tindall - Cottage Hills, IL

Weight: 8 lbs.
Length: 20 in.
Date: 9.02.2015
St Anthony's

Siblings: Larssen 4 | Jaydis 1

Grandparents: James and Carol Wray - Alton, IL | Cathy Vargas - Belleville, IL | Jon and Janine Johnson - Battle Creek, MI

Great-Grandparents: Ernest P. Williams - Wood River, IL | Wilbur Johnson - Glen Carbon, IL | Gary and Jana Lewis - Delton, MI

