After being cleared recently to swing a bat and participating in drills at first base, St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Matt Adams has begun mixing in sprints to his rehab process from quad surgery.

“They showed me some video analysis of him running the other day–I was blown away at how good he was running, I think everybody was,” shared Mike Matheny prior to Friday’s game. “It looked normal and actually running pretty hard.”

Adams has been on the disabled list since May 27th after suffering a quadriceps strain that required surgery. He is scheduled to have a hard lift day and then another hard run day in the near future according to Matheny.

“It’s going good,” agreed Adams. “Easing into the swings and not trying to over-do things. Just trying to keep crossing off the steps that we need to get back out there.”

“It feels good to swing. The first couple times swinging, you’re going to feel it a little bit–but there’s no pain. It’s just tight because I haven’t been swinging. Once I get that knocked out, it’ll just go back to feeling normal.”

Besides running on the field, Adams has spent a great deal of time on the zero-gravity treadmill.

“Yeah, I’m using that a lot,” said Adams. “Lowering the body-weight stuff so the pressure’s not on the joints so much. Doing some sprints on that as well, it’s going good.”

Entering Friday’s game, Adams has missed a total of 68 games this season due to the quad injury.

photo credit: Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports