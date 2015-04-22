The St. Louis Cardinals will shift two spots in their lineup tonight as Matt Adams returns to first base and will bat cleanup and Jhonny Peralta moves down to the fifth spot in the order. Last night against lefty Gio Gonzales, Mark Reynolds got the start at first and batted fifth while Peralta was fourth. Right-hander Doug Fister goes tonight for Washington.

Adams homered off Fister in his only start against the Cardinals, which was a 5-2 victory for St. Louis last June.

#STLCards take on the @Nationals tonight at 6:05 CT with John Lackey making the start pic.twitter.com/eluXQNmGLV — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 22, 2015

BROWN CLAIMED

–The Cardinals announced that outfielder Gary Brown has been claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Angels. Brown was designated for assignment yesterday to make room for the addition of pitcher Mitch Harris to the 40-man roster.

The Cardinals claimed Brown, a former first round pick, from San Francisco off waivers on April 3rd.

KIDS CLINICS REGISTRATION

–Registration is now open for the 11th annual St. Louis Cardinals Kids Clinics presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Each year, the clinics provide all kids ages 7-13 with an opportunity to learn baseball fundamentals from former Cardinals players and coaches at a variety of locations throughout the greater St. Louis.

“The Cardinals are fortunate to have more than 70 former players and coaches who call St. Louis home,” said Martin Coco, Director of Ticket Sales and Marketing. “That gives us a great pool of players to utilize for the Kids Clinics and a lot of names that both kids and parents will be excited about.”

The 2015 Kids Clinics schedule begins Wednesday, June 10 in Fairview Heights, Illinois, and includes 14 dates around St. Louis. New this year, the Cardinals will host a clinic in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. At each half-day clinic, several Cardinals alumni provide small group instruction on pitching, hitting, base-running and other baseball fundamentals. All participants receive a Kids Clinics goodie bag complete with Cardinals t-shirt, cap and two tickets to a 2015 game, as well as baseball cards for a special autograph session with the alumni instructors, and entry into prize drawings for

Last year, more than 1,100 kids participated in the clinics.

For more information, or to register for a Kids Clinic, fans may visit cardinals.com/clinics. Registration is $85 per camper, and instructors will be named online at a later date. The full schedule follows:

Article continues after sponsor message

Date-Clinic-Location-Ages

Wed. – June 10 Fairview Heights, IL (Longacre Park) 7-9 year olds

Fri. – June 12 Fairview Heights, IL (Longacre Park) 10-13 year olds

Tue. – June 16 St. Peters, MO (Woodlands Park) 7-9 year olds

Thu. – June 18 St. Peters, MO (Woodlands Park) 10-13 year olds

Tue. – June 23 Affton, MO Athletic Association 7-9 year olds

Thu. – June 25 Affton, MO Athletic Association 10-13 year olds

Tue. – July 7 Belleville, IL Khoury League (Main Fields) 7-13 year olds

Thu. – July 9 Manchester, MO Athletic Association 7-13 year olds

Tue. – July 14 Cape Girardeau, MO Shawnee Park Sports Complex 7-13 year olds

Thu. – July 16 Arnold, MO Athletic Association (Arnold Park) 7-13 year olds

Tue. – July 21 Highland, IL (Glik Park) 7-9 year olds

Thu. – July 23 Highland, IL (Glik Park) 10-13 year olds

Tue. – August 4 Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex: F Quad 7-9 year olds

Thu. – August 6 Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex: F Quad 10-13 year olds

photo credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports