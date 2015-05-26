http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/05/5-26-15-Adams.mp3

The St. Louis Cardinlas enjoyment of Tuesday’s 6-4 victory over Arizona was tempered by injury to Matt Adams, who left the game after straining his right quadriceps while running to second base for a double in the 5th inning.

“It was just tightness,” described Adams, who was still in visible discomfort afterwards in the clubhouse. “I felt fine til I got to the base and then it just tightened up as I rounded the base.”

“High, high-level of concern on Adams,” said Mike Matheny. “I’d say likely a player move is gonna have to be made, but we’ll figure all that out tomorrow.”

Xavier Scruggs, who has 7 HRs and 21 RBIs, is available from the Memphis (AAA) roster. Jon Jay, who went 0-4 in his first rehab assignment game for Peoria (A) on Tuesday, could also rejoin the team. In the meantime, Mark Reynolds will take over at first base.

“Mark Reynolds is our guy,” stated Matheny. “Let’s get him out there and let him play. He certainly has played well enough to deserve being there.”

Adams will undergo an MRI on Wednesday.