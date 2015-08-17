When the St. Louis Cardinals head out to the West Coast to begin a weekend series in San Diego, Matt Adams will be headed in the opposite direction.

“He’s likely going to go to Florida on Friday,” said General Manager John Mozeliak. “To allow him to be around baseball activity and then ultimately, as that progresses, think about a rehab assignment.”

Adams had an extensive workout in right field before Monday’s game–sprinting straight-forward but also some side to side movements as if breaking from a base into a run.

“We amped up the volume, did a little bit more running and a little big longer distance,” said Adams. “I know that whether I’m tagging up from third to home and home to first, that’s the only straight-forward running I’m going to be doing so other than that we were in a base-stealing stance and went from there.”

He was also back on the field taking batting practice with the team but other than taking some throws at first base, Adams has yet to begin working on the quick, short movements in fielding drills.

PAYBACK IS A…

–Mark Reynolds stopped in his tracks and looked back at the dugout as the theme from “The Dating Game” played as his walk-up music on Sunday–the handiwork of his teammates.

“It was funny, it was a good time,” chuckled Reynolds. “You’ve got to have a sense of humor in this game, especially being around these guys so much. It was funny.”

The prank was not retaliatory, but rather a first strike.

“This was the start, so we’ll see what happens here shortly,” promised Reynolds with a smile. “I know who–there’s a few guys involved, but I know the main ring-leader. It’s not going to be soon, it’s going to be when he least expects it.”

Matt Holliday was among those seen laughing hardest in the dugout at the walk-up switch.

photo credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports