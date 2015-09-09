The St. Louis Cardinals announced before today’s game that Matt Adams has been activated from the disabled list.

“The process for Matt was basically when we were given medical clearance and he felt good,” said Mike Matheny. “Both of those really went into a next gear yesterday. Today, he went out and did some more things–his body responded well and everybody felt comfortable that he’d be an option for us to come off the bench.”

Adams is expected to come off the bench for the next few days, but is close to also seeing action in the field.

“This is a good day,” continued Matheny. “I don’t think many people, myself included, thought it would be an option to have Matt Adams back at all this season. Now we’re not too far into September and he’s done a lot of work, so has the medical team, to get him back to where he is right now.”

The first baseman has been out since May 27th when he suffered a quad strain that required surgery. To make room on the 40-man roster for Adams, the Cardinals designated pitcher Nick Greenwood for assignment.

Article continues after sponsor message

GRICHUK STARTS IN CF

http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/9-9-15-Matheny-on-Grichuk.mp3

–More surprising than the activation of Adams is the start of Randal Grichuk in centerfield. Just a couple of days ago, it was laid out that Grichuk would begin his throwing program today. But after a big home run last night, the Cardinals are prepared to cover for his limited throwing ability from the field.

“The home run’s a spark, but just a presence,” pointed out Matheny. “He’s going to be cautious–cautious throwing. We’ve seen this in action before and it’s very doable. We’re going to be able to have everything else he brings to the table, he’s just not going to necessarily throw without caution.”

Matheny described “all kinds” of help for the various defensive scenarios Grichuk could find himself in.

“We walked through every potential scenario that could possibly happen and told him exactly what his expectation is–and told the other players too what the expectation is,” said Matheny. “He understands. That was the only way this could work and it’s the only way it’s an option, is if he gets and he complies. He does get it and he’s concerned enough too to make sure he doesn’t do anything that sets him back. There’s no time.

“Right now, we’ve got the ability to let him join in on something special. This time of year is very special and he came in last night excited–not just by the home run, but excited by the opportunity to come and help us. Then it was just a long conversation with the medical team to make sure we knew what those parameters are and everybody’s very clear.”

photo credit: Jeff Curry, Scott Kane-USA TODAY Sports