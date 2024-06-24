ALTON - On the most recent episode of “You’re Beautiful” with Brian Trust, Adam Marburger spoke about the definition of success and how Christ has guided him through his professional and personal life.

Marburger, who joked that he is a recovering finance manager, explained that he always believed in God but began developing his relationship with Him after he realized his work was overshadowing his family. These days, Marburger’s understanding of success is a lot different than it used to be.

“Christ is, for me, the nonnegotiable foundation,” he said. “When you say accolades and success, I don't really know what that is. I will say success, in my opinion, is salvation and the ability to control time, to be able to do what you want to do whenever you want to do it with whomever you want to do it with. I just wanted to find success. I just think that’s what success is.”

With this in mind, Marburger set out to build his relationship with God. He said he had believed in God since he was a teenager, but he started to read the Bible and pray regularly.

As he studied the Bible, he found it irrefutable. He believes the Old Testament and the New Testament “go flawlessly together.” Eventually, his relationship with God became second nature.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I always knew there was a God. I just didn’t know God,” he explained. “Once you start digging into the word and as soon as you can actually understand it, it all opens up and makes sense. It becomes a no-brainer. It really does become a no-brainer over time.”

This relationship also helped Marburger organize his priorities. He pictures his priorities as buckets and imagines watering each one. But all of these “buckets” — his partner, parenting, finances and health — rest on top of the spiritual bucket. This is the foundation on which Marburger has built his life, and he encourages other people to do the same.

While different parts of the Bible resonate with Marburger, he especially enjoys Ephesians 6:10–11, which tells the reader to “put on the full armor of God” to protect oneself against “the devil’s schemes.” Marburger believes this verse is as relevant as ever.

“Every day, we need to put on the full armor and stand firm in our faith and put on the full armor so we can protect ourselves,” he said. “Everywhere you freaking go, there’s something being tossed at you and you just need to use that armor to freaking protect yourself.”

Marburger understands that church is complicated for a lot of people, and others find it difficult to believe in God. He encourages anyone who is curious to start asking questions. He believes that even if there isn’t a God, people have nothing to lose by following the teachings of Christ.

“Our timing is not perfect. God’s timing is perfect,” he added. “So for somebody that doesn't know anything, that is okay. Just be open-minded, get into the word, plug into a church, ask some questions. God’s timing is perfect, so the time will come. Salvation will occur.”

You can watch or listen to “You’re Beautiful” with Brian Trust at 2 p.m. on Thursdays on RiverBender.com/Video.

More like this: