JERSEYVILLE — Adam Kribs, a recent graduate of Jersey Community High School, has been recognized for his exceptional versatility as an athlete during the 2023-2024 academic year. Kribs, who competed in track and field, soccer, and bowling, has been named a Sparklight Internet Male Athlete of the Month for the Panthers.

Kribs showcased his athletic prowess in track and field, recording personal bests of 6 feet, 0.75 inches in the high jump, 16.73 seconds in the 110-meter high hurdles, 45.43 seconds in the 300-meter low hurdles, and 38 feet, 5.5 inches in the triple jump.

During the season, Kribs achieved notable successes, including first-place finishes in the 110-meter high hurdles at the Freeburg Trials Meet and a multi-school meet involving Jersey, Civic Memorial, Greenfield-Northwestern, and Bunker Hill. He also secured a fifth-place finish in the high hurdles at the Mississippi Valley Conference (MVC) Meet and a ninth-place finish in the 300-meter low hurdles. Additionally, Kribs placed fifth in the high jump at the Rochester Sectional.

“Adam had an outstanding season,” said Harold Landon, the Jersey boys coach. “He was a very versatile athlete both in track and field and in general, playing soccer and bowling.”

Kribs' recognition as the Sparklight Male Athlete of the Month underscores his significant contributions to Jersey Community High School's athletic programs. His achievements reflect a commitment to excellence and versatility across multiple sports.

