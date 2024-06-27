EDWARDSVILLE - Adam Broekemeier just concluded his senior season at Metro East Lutheran High School in track and field. He was also a “phenomenal” boys cross country runner, posting a time of 17:22 at the sectional this past year.

Adam was an excellent cross country runner in his career, his coach Ruth Thompson of MELHS said.

“The whole boys team qualified for sectional last fall and he was a key member,” Thompson said.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Thompson said Adam was also outstanding in the 800 and 1,600-meter runs in track and field with a best of 2:04.26 in the 800 and 5:08.25 in the 1,600 meters. His best in the 3,200-meter run was 12:47.51.

Adam is an incredibly hard worker, Thompson said.

“He is a very talented artist and I think he may be considering an engineering career,” she added. “No matter what he decides to do he will give a great effort. He takes the time to be successful at whatever he does.”

Again, congrats to Adam on his BJ's Printables Male Athlete of the Month honor.

More like this: