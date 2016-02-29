Name: Adalyn Danielle Clark

Parents: Kivalina and Dan Clark

Birth weight: 7 lbs 7 oz

Birth Length: 18 1/2 inches

Time : 11:53 

Date: 10/31/2015

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Siblings: Landee Lynne (5), William Thomas (2)

Grand parents:
Sandra and Willian Clark, Cheryl and Tom Osborne

