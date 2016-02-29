Adalyn Danielle Clark
February 29, 2016 2:29 PM
Name: Adalyn Danielle Clark
Parents: Kivalina and Dan Clark
Birth weight: 7 lbs 7 oz
Birth Length: 18 1/2 inches
Time : 11:53
Date: 10/31/2015
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's
Siblings: Landee Lynne (5), William Thomas (2)
Grand parents:
Sandra and Willian Clark, Cheryl and Tom Osborne
