Actor Historians rehearse in the beauty of the Alton City Cemetery in preparation for the 2014 VINTAGE VOICES tours "Voices of Courage & Conviction" Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Pictured are Emma Sargent, John Meehan and Loretta Williams along with Lynn Carter and Amy Miller in front of one of the majestic trees that line the cemetery's walkways. Tours begin each Saturday in October from 1-3pm. Guests will take a gentle stroll and guided tour where they will meet 11 actors portraying some of Alton's most interesting former citizens. This year's tour features seven new actors and actresses who have never appeared before but who are enjoying the opportunity to participate in the 13th annual event sponsored by Alton Little Theater. Director, Mark Hilgert, has focused on characters from the 1856 until 1954 with a unifying theme of conviction and belief in a cause, whether it be giving women the vote, desegregating schools, or improving the quality of life for citizens of early Alton.

Guests will receive a tour booklet and many area teachers are giving "extra credit" for students attending a tour. Tickets are $12 for Adults and $6 for students ( through High School) and can be purchased in Advance at the Alton Area Regional Visitor & Convention Bureau or at the main gate of the Cemetery, beginning at 12:45 each Saturday.