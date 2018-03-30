ALTON - On April 21st 2018, Alton Main Street will present its second annual cultural celebration called “Small Town – Big World”. The day will feature a variety of activities which represent our wonderfully diverse community in eleven establishments across Alton, with room to add more. The event is a homegrown effort with members of the public contributing elements of ethnic cuisine, traditional clothing, world music, folk art, dance performances, martial arts, sports, and information from faith communities.

A passport will direct attendees on this self-guided exploration, and there is still time to add more venues and activities. “We would like to encourage residents to contact our office if they have access to any element of their heritage that they would like to share – big or small,” said Sasha Bassett, President of Alton Main Street and chairperson of the event. Community members who would like to contribute to the celebration are encouraged to contact Alton Main Street at (618) 463-1016 or info@altonmainstreet.org to discuss specifics. Performances and exhibits will be grouped in appropriate venues, and scheduled based on mutual availability.

Article continues after sponsor message

River Bend Yoga will host the beautiful traditions and spirituality of India, and attendees can “Meet A Muslim” at Jacoby Arts Center. The Old Bakery Beer Company will represent their Canadian heritage within the restaurant, and host a melting pot of other cultures in their event space. Lucianna's Pastries will showcase France at their brand new location. Maeva's Coffee will highlight Argentina with a traditional brunch and live music. The YWCA of Alton will display Alton's rich Black History, Morrison's Irish Pub will feature traditional food and fun from Ireland, Germania Brew Haus will share elements of their German heritage, It's Raining Zen will feature Native American culture and spirituality along with a look into the past on the way of life of the prehistoric people of our area. Little Mexico will feature Mexican and Ancient Mayan culture, and Hayner Public Library will have a display of internationally-themed books for anyone who would like to gain a deeper understanding of all the cultures that are represented.

“This will be a very exciting day for Alton to demonstrate that we are an inclusive community where people embrace and celebrate what makes each of us unique,” said Sara McGibany, Executive Director of Alton Main Street, “An international event has been one of the most requested things we’ve heard from the public, and Alton Main Street is thrilled to be able to provide the framework to bring everyone together.”

A schedule of events will soon be found on the Events page of www.DowntownAlton.com as well as www.facebook.com/AltonMainStreet.

Alton Main Street thanks our sponsors; without their support we could not present these free community gatherings that enhance our quality of life: Simmons Hanly Conroy, Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau, AdVantage News, The Telegraph, WBGZ, and Riverbender.com.

More like this: