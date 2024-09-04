MARYVILLE - The American Cancer Society Farm to Table Metro East Presented by MESOLAW.COM (Sponsored by MRHFM), “The Culinary Event to Save Lives,” is set to happen on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024 from 5:30–8:30 p.m. at Bella Vista Winery in Maryville, Ill.

The American Cancer Society Farm to Table Metro East presented by MESOLAW.COM (sponsored by MRHFM) is in its ninth year and has raised over $600,000 to fund the mission of the American Cancer Society. The event is a social tasting experience that explores local, seasonal dishes from Metro East establishments and features live music from Corey Evitts and interactive opportunities such as a golf put challenge, wine toss, silent auction and more to fund the mission, bringing community members together for a common cause.

Restaurant partners for the 2024 event include Bella Milano, 1933 House of Bourbon, Bella Vista Winery, Moussalli’s Prime, Doc’s Smokehouse, 1929 Pizza & Wine, Boarding House Bistro, Sugar High, Bakers & Hale, Sloan’s Pub House, Clara B’s Kitchen Table, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Prairie Farms, and Excel Bottling.

Funds raised helps the American Cancer Society improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research, and patient support, to ensure everyone has an opportunity to prevent, find, treat, and survive cancer.

A special thank you to our Event Sponsors: MESOLAW.COM (Sponsored by MRHFM), Prairie Farms Dairy, Helmkamp Construction Co., Simmons Hanley Conroy, 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, Edward Jones, Jack Schmitt Chevrolet of O'Fallon, Piasa Motor Fuels, Scott Credit Union, Hortica, a brand of the Sentry Insurance Group, Busey Bank, CEFCU, The Gori Law Firm, Ameren Illinois, Bank of O'Fallon, Anderson Hospital, Ernst Heating & Cooling, MEDS, Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois, BJC Alton Memorial, Siteman Cancer Center, Tiger Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning, & Electrical Service, Gateway Regional Medical Center, TorHoerman Law, and Touchette Regional Hospital

For more information and to purchase tickets for the 2024 event, please visit www.acsfarmtotable.com or contact Stephanie Smith at stephanie.smith@cancer.org.

