ALTON, IL – The American Cancer Society is winding down its 2011 Daffodil Days campaign. Gifts of Hope can still be purchased for $25 and will be delivered on Monday, March 14.

Donated Gifts of Hope (totally tax-deductible) are assembled by volunteers and distributed to cancer patients at local cancer treatment centers, and hospices at Alton Memorial Hospital and St. Anthony’s Health Center.

Individual pre-orders can be picked up on Cash & Carry Day, which is Tuesday, March 15, at Alton Memorial Hospital from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. If you did not pre-order, there will be a limited supply of daffodils and products available that day.

Article continues after sponsor message

Products available this year include the popular bouquet of 10 daffodils for $10, a bunch of 10 daffodils in a clear carafe vase for $20, and “Liv N. Hope,” a limited- edition Boyd’s Bear with a bunch of daffodils for $25. Also available are pots of mini-daffodil bulbs ($15), which the purchaser will take home, water and then watch them grow and bloom. The bulbs may then be planted outside and will bloom in the garden next spring. Daffodils, the first flower of spring and symbol of hope, represent a promise of a world free from cancer.

Special thanks go to Dick’s Flowers for again generously sharing their refrigerated storage space at their Upper Alton facility and for all of their assistance.

For more information, contact Judy Roth, Riverbend area chairperson, at 618-463-7117.

More like this: