ROXANA - The COVID-19 Pandemic is not going to deter the American Cancer Society in its mission to honor survivors and hope for a future cure.

The annual Relay For Life event in the Riverbend area will be held Friday, July 24, with a survivors goody bag pickup at 7 p.m. at the Roxana Church of the Nazarene parking lot.

“Survivors will receive their bag and can receive a personalized sign with their years of survivorship to display during the parade,” Sheena Whitehead, a senior community development manager for ACS in the region, said. “We will then line up our survivors and have a car parade from the church going south on Reller, east on Tydeman, north on Chaffer, into the Roxana Park circle drive, then exit north onto Chaffer again.

“Please plan to park on the parade route to cheer on our survivors. Feel free to decorate your car with purple or whatever color of cancer means the most to you! And, if you live on these streets (or know someone who does), please make plans to decorate your yard and be outside to cheer on our survivors. We will also be showcasing our sponsors during the parade.”

Whitehead continued and said: “After we have paraded the survivors, we will then have our Luminaria ceremony to honor and remember our loved ones who have fought cancer.

"The bags will be lined up inside the Roxana Park circle drive. Bags can be purchased on our website prior to event day or by contacting Stephanie Palmer at 618-616-0290. We need to purchase as many bags as possible before event day to make it easy on the Luminaria Crew. “If you need to sign up as a survivor, please register online at www.relayforlife.org/riverbendil or call our National Cancer Information Center at 1-800-227-2345."

The American Cancer Society has had a large $200 million shortfall this year, which is severely affecting the organizations mission, including research grants.

“We have reduced our overall budget by approximately 30 percent, which includes personnel and non-personnel expenses (including offices closures/transitioning to remote work),” Whitehead said.

“Join us for a socially distanced fight against cancer in our community,” Whitehead said. “The COVID-19 pandemic will not cancel our hope for a cure.”

