Acrylic Painting at Senior Services Plus
Partnership with Independent Instructor Bringing Painting Courses to Senior Center
On Saturday, July 25, 2015, independent instructor Susan Elmendorf will be teaching a course on acrylic painting at Senior Services Plus. Instruction begins at 10:00am and will last until 12:00pm. The cost per person is $30 each, covering supply fees. Each enrollee will leave with his or her own artwork.
Space is limited, and reservations are required. Call 618-465-3298 ext. 100. Payment can be made in cash, check, or credit card form. Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton.
