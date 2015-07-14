Partnership with Independent Instructor Bringing Painting Courses to Senior Center

On Saturday, July 25, 2015, independent instructor Susan Elmendorf will be teaching a course on acrylic painting at Senior Services Plus.  Instruction begins at 10:00am and will last until 12:00pm.  The cost per person is $30 each, covering supply fees.  Each enrollee will leave with his or her own artwork. 

Space is limited, and reservations are required.  Call 618-465-3298 ext. 100.  Payment can be made in cash, check, or credit card form.  Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton.

