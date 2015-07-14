Acrylic Painting at Senior Services Plus Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Partnership with Independent Instructor Bringing Painting Courses to Senior Center On Saturday, July 25, 2015, independent instructor Susan Elmendorf will be teaching a course on acrylic painting at Senior Services Plus. Instruction begins at 10:00am and will last until 12:00pm. The cost per person is $30 each, covering supply fees. Each enrollee will leave with his or her own artwork. Article continues after sponsor message Space is limited, and reservations are required. Call 618-465-3298 ext. 100. Payment can be made in cash, check, or credit card form. Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip