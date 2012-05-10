ALTON, IL – May 10, 2012 – Come to the Jacoby Arts Center for a memorable evening of outstanding music on Memorial Day Weekend! The LIVE at Jacoby: Saturday Nights concert on May 26 puts today’s a spin on standards and pop favorites from the 50s through 80s.

The first set at 7 p.m. features David Mark Peterson, a native Californian, who has been a professional musician, composer, artist, and actor for over 40 years. Much of his time was spent in Southern California where he was employed at Warner Bros. Studios. One of the highlights of his career was kicking off the music festivities at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles. David now lives in Wood River with his family and continues to perform around the St. Louis area, returning to his first love: a stage, a guitar, and an audience.

The second set at 8 p.m. features dynamic duo Michael Schaerer and Amy Miller. When Michael and Amy perform as a duo, the vocal harmonies and lush acoustic sounds win over an audience. Performing popular songs from all over the genre map, they make each song their own and each time a little different…and they always entertain!

A third generation musician, Michael’s grandfather played Big Band with the Russ David Orchestra. His father is world renowned jazz guitarist/vocalist Cliff Frederiksen. Recordings include Pale Divine’s “Straight to Goodbye” for Atlantic, the independent release “Cross to Bear” and numerous session works on vocals, guitar and piano. Michael is currently writing, recording and producing with a Who’s Who of local professionals and teaches songwriting, guitar, voice and live performance in private lessons. The recent reunion of his first band “Pale Divine” sold out the Pageant in St. Louis.

Amy Miller is a native of Illinois and has been singing nearly her entire life. A bit shy as a kid, Amy spent countless hours listening and singing along to thousands of the best songs ever recorded. Anyone that hears Amy sing will be sure to remember her angelic voice and effortless delivery. Amy sings with the top artists in St. Louis and never fails to impress her fellow artists nor her audiences.

On the evening of the concert, the doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 7. Audiences are invited to browse the Gallery and Artist Shop in addition to enjoying an evening of outstanding music.

Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, Jacoby Arts Center is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., late on Thursdays until 8 p.m., and closed on Sundays and Mondays. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222.

Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

