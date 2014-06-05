FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL., JUNE 5, 2014…..The Associated General Contractors of St. Louis (AGC St. Louis) recently awarded Fairview Heights construction-management firm IMPACT Strategies with the “Zero Recordable Accidents Safety Award” for having no recordable injuries, illnesses or fatalities for all of the company’s employees who work within the AGC St. Louis charter area. The award recognized work completed in calendar year 2013.

“This award reaffirms our unwavering commitment to safety as our number one priority on all of our job sites,” said IMPACT’s president Mark Hinrichs. “Our main concern has and always will be safety for all of our workers and, at the end of the day, our goal is to get everyone home safely to their families.”

Last year IMPACT Strategies also achieved its tenth straight year of accident-free work sites, a highly notable achievement within the construction industry. IMPACT attributes its aggressive safety and training programs as key to the company’s unblemished record.

Hinrichs added, “Ten consecutive years of accident-free job sites is, undoubtedly, the result of the efforts put forth by our employees and subcontractors to ensure every job is done in the safest way possible.”

About IMPACT Strategies

IMPACT Strategies, Inc. specializes in Retail, Commercial, Medical, Senior Housing and Education construction and offers comprehensive construction services including design-build, general contracting, construction management and pre-construction management. The company is headquartered in Fairview Heights, Ill. with an office in St. Louis, Mo. and primarily serves clients throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area.

