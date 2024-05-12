BETHALTO - Throughout 2023, Ace Hardware of Bethalto helped make miracles happen in the Greater St. Louis area for St. Louis Children’s Hospital and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, member hospitals of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals of Greater St. Louis (CMN-STL). Ace Hardware of Bethalto, IL helped generate more than $55,613 for their local hospitals.

Throughout the year, Ace Hardware of Bethalto participated in Ace Bucket Day, yearlong round up, item of the month promotions, World Famous Chocolate candy sales, BBQs, popcorn sale etc. Ace Hardware of Bethalto would like to thank our customers and vendors on helping us to raise over $45,613. The total raised by Ace Hardware of Bethalto made it one of the top ten fundraising stores for Ace nationwide. Duracell Battery awarded Ray Johnson (General Manager of Ace Hardware of Bethalto) an additional $10,000 for being a top-ten single-store retailer. One hundred percent of funds remained local, benefitting CMN-STL member hospitals, St. Louis Children’s Hospital and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon.

“At Ace Hardware we’re committed to being the helpful place and part of that is our commitment to giving back to the community we serve. We are locally owned and locally giving back,” said Ray Johnson, Co-Owner of Ace Hardware in Bethalto, IL. “Ace Hardware employees and customers went above and beyond—raising more funds for programs and services insurance does not cover, vital equipment, and major hospital renovations —which helps create more miracles for sick children in our neighborhoods.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Ace Hardware has already started fundraising for 2024. This year Ace Hardware will host Ace Bucket Day on August 2, 3, and 4th. Customers can buy a bucket for $5 (proceeds benefit CMN-STL) and receive 20% off of items they fill their bucket with (*select items not eligible for discount). Stores will also continue Round Up for Kids campaign where customers can round up their change to the nearest dollar.

Ace Hardware has been a proud supporter of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals since 1991. Thanks to the generosity of Ace customers, retailers, vendors and team members, together Ace raised more $296,994 for CMN-STL in 2023.

About the Ace Hardware Foundation

As the official charitable division of Ace Hardware Corporation, the Ace Hardware Foundation helps enhance the vision of being the “Helpful Place” in local communities across the country and around the globe through charitable giving. The Ace Foundation provides support and philanthropic opportunities to its consumers, retail store owners, vendors and team members to give back to local communities through fundraising efforts for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and American Red Cross Disaster Relief.

More like this: