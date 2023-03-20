ST. LOUIS – Once again, Ace Hardware of Bethalto has come through for children in the Greater St. Louis area.

Throughout 2022, Ace Hardware of Bethalto helped make miracles happen in the Greater St. Louis area for St. Louis Children’s Hospital and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, member hospitals of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Ace Hardware of Bethalto, helped generate more than $50,660 for their local hospitals.

During the year, Ace Hardware of Bethalto participated in Ace Bucket Day, yearlong round-up, item of the month promotions, World Famous Chocolate candy sales, BBQs, etc. With their customers, vendors and other community supports, Ace Hardware of Bethalto raised over $40,660. The total raised by Ace Hardware of Bethalto made it one of the top ten fundraising stores for Ace nationwide.

Duracell Battery awarded Ray Johnson (General Manager of Ace Hardware of Bethalto) an additional $10,000 for being a top-ten single-store retailer. One hundred percent of funds remained local, benefitting CMN-STL member hospitals, St. Louis Children’s

Hospital and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon.

“At Ace Hardware we’re committed to being the helpful place and part of that is our commitment to giving back to the community we serve. We are locally owned and locally giving back,” said Ray Johnson, General Manager of Ace Hardware in Bethalto, IL.

“Ace Hardware employees and customers went above and beyond — raising more funds for programs and services insurance does not cover, vital equipment, and major hospital renovations —which helps create more miracles for sick children in our neighborhoods.”

Ace Hardware has already starting fundraising for 2023. This year Ace Hardware will host Ace Bucket Day on August 4, 5,

and 6th. Customers can buy a bucket for $5 (proceeds benefit CMN-STL) and receive 20% off of items they fill their

bucket with (*select items not eligible for discount). Stores will also continue Round Up for Kids campaign where customers can round up their change to the nearest dollar.

Ace Hardware has been a proud supporter of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals since 1991. Thanks to the generosity of Ace customers, retailers, vendors and team members, together Ace raised more $305,152 for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals of greater St. Louis in 2022.

About the Ace Hardware Foundation

As the official charitable division of Ace Hardware Corporation, the Ace Hardware Foundation helps enhance the vision of being the “Helpful Place” in local communities across the country and around the globe through charitable giving. The Ace Foundation provides support and philanthropic opportunities to its consumers, retail store owners, vendors and team members to give back to local communities through fundraising efforts for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and American Red Cross Disaster Relief.

