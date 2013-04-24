Ace for the Cure - A Benefit for Robert Logan Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. While in high school Robert Logan was diagnosed with Crohn's disease. Through the years his liver has taken a beating from this disease. In January of this year, during normal testing, the doctors at Barnes Hospital detected something unusual on his liver. On January, 30 he received the news that he had liver cancer. In February he had surgery to remove the cancer. However, the doctors found additional cancer in the ducts of the liver and they were not able to remove all the cancer. His cancer is so rare, Barnes Hospital has only seen 60-70 other cases. He was told he would need chemotherapy and possibly radiation therapy. If this did not get rid of the cancer Robert would need a liver transplant. He started his chemotherapy three weeks ago. Over the past several months he has spent almost 5 weeks in the hospital. His medical bills are adding up and he has not worked since February. We are having a fundraiser at the Riverbend Arena on LCCC campus, in hopes to raise money to help offset some of the bills Robert and his wife Kayla have occurred. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip