CARLINVILLE - An acclaimed writer and journalist will present a free, one-hour program at the Carlinville Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 5:30 p.m.“My Life as a Storyteller” will discuss the career experiences of Walt Harrington of Carlinville, a former journalist at The Washington Post Magazine, where he authored profiles of Rosa Parks, Carl Bernstein, Jesse Jackson, Rita Dove, and President George H.W. Bush.

The recipient of numerous journalism awards, Harrington also wrote many in-depth accounts for the Post of ordinary people who live extraordinary lives.

Harrington has written or edited eleven books, including Crossings: A White Man’s Journey into Black America, The Everlasting Stream: A True Story of Rabbits, Guns, Friendship, and Family, and more recently, The Detective: And Other Stories.

Article continues after sponsor message

After leaving the Post, Harrington became a professor at the University of Illinois. He and his wife, Keran, retired to Carlinville in 2022 to be near their daughter.

The Carlinville Public Library is located at 505 North Broad Street. For more information on Harrington’s discussion or other programs offered at the library, contact 217-854-3505 or mail@carlinvillelibrary.org.

More like this: