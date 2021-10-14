GODFREY - Highly regarded Nashville singer/songwriter Tommy Karlas, an East Alton native, has been busy in the region over the past week and is now ready for his big show at Lewis and Clark Community College on Saturday.

This Saturday, he will release his new album with long-time area friends and special guests Charlie Brown and Billy Hurst at Lewis and Clark Community College's Hatheway Hall. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Saturday and the show starts promptly at 6 p.m. It will be hosted by Bo Matthews and sponsored by Calhoun Enterprises and the Lewis and Clark Community College Music Department. All tickets are general admission, and those who purchase a ticket get a free "Put It In Drive" CD/album as well as free entry to an after-party at the Wood River Moose Lodge following the show. Seating at the show is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Karlas recently signs a publishing deal with Sony/Droptine. He was also featured with an Apple Music "Songwriter Series" play. His single, "Don't Give Up On Me," is released by Big Machine for CreatiVets.

On Wednesday, he did a songwriting class/workshop with students at Lewis and Clark College, which he said was extra special to him. Karlas' show at Hatheway Hall this past weekend was very well attended and a thrill to him and the other artists.

Karlas performed songs from his new album but also some of the past with artists like Blake Shelton, Randy Travis, Montgomery Gentry, Old Dominion, Trisha Yearwood, and many more.

Karlas surfaced in Nashville at the age of 19 and secured his first publishing deal on music row in Nashville.

The East Alton native graduated from Roxana High School.

Tommy said at one point he could only try to imagine playing a huge show at the Hatheway Hall Concert Center.

Article continues after sponsor message

"After 20 years, that dream now came true," he said. "I wanted to release my new album at the LCCC Concert Hall."

Tommy said recently, "I co-wrote a few of the songs on an album with Cy Young Award winner Barry Zito. And the first single, 'All Over Me,' that I wrote with him is out now. Also, an album I have the first track on came out No. 2 on iTunes Country Album Chart - "Blue Collar Prayers' by Trey Lewis. I was really excited about that! I wrote it with friends."

The sky appears the limit for Tommy, who said the key to his success has been summed up by his "non-stop persistence."

For tickets, click:

TommyKarlasLive.eventbrite.com

or:

Tickets on Facebook

Or more on Tommy and the new album visit:

TommyKarlasMusic.com.