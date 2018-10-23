Accident slows traffic on Washington Avenue, no injuries reported
October 23, 2018 2:52 PM October 23, 2018 3:36 PM
ALTON - Two vehicles were involved in an accident at the cross streets of Washington Avenue and Powhattan Street in Alton Tuesday afternoon, closing one lane of traffic at approximately 2 p.m.
Alton Police said no injuries were reported in the incident as one vehicle was pushed onto the curb nearly missing a power line on Washington Avenue.