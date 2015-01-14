The Alton Fire Department and Alton Police Department both responded to a car crash at 8:11 a.m. today just south of Mall Drive on Martin Luther King Drive.

Alton Fire Department Battalian Chief Brad Sweetman said when the fire department arrived the vehicle was unoccupied and the driver was not anywhere near the scene, so there was no knowledge if there were any injuries in the crash at the present time. The fire department and police department waited for a period of time at the scene, but no one returned. Sweetman said it appeared the car hit a curb and then veered off the road.

Vehicle parts scattered for about a half a block with the accident ending in the ditch on the south bound side of the road. The crash remains under investigation. The fire department and police department worked together to clear the scene.

