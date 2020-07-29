SPRINGFIELD – It’s time for children and families alike to start thinking about going back to school, whether online or in person. The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will do its part to help by offering a Back-to-School (Virtual) Bash all next week.

Kids will learn how to make a time capsule or at-home exhibit from the presidential library’s experts and how to bake a cake from Mrs. Lincoln. They’ll get to take part in a family trivia game, play outdoor games like the Lincoln boys, hear from a singer and storyteller and more.

The slate of online activities is meant to engage families with fun activities, stimulate children’s minds and help them get ready for school. All the details, including which programs require advance registration, can be found at bit.ly/ALPLMBackToSchool2020.

“It can be tough to make the transition from summer to school,” said Heather Nice, education director at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. “Our goal is to offer activities for the whole family that allow for interaction and entertainment, while sparking children's creativity and curiosity.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The fun starts Monday, Aug. 3, and continues through Saturday, Aug 8. Each day brings a mix of live programs and “do it yourself” activities:

MUSEUM MONDAY features two live, interactive presentations with ALPLM experts, “Things Your Textbook Won’t Tell You About Civil War Battles” and “The Wonderful World of Exhibits.” We’ll also show kids how they can create their own mini-museum exhibits at home

For TIME TRAVEL TUESDAY, we’ll explain how to create a time capsule and conclude with Family Trivia Night – six rounds of fun and challenging questions for the entire family.

WILD WEDNESDAY brings a break from virtual programs and encourages children to go outdoors playing sports like the Lincoln boys. We’ll also share a few fun hands-on activities to try at home.

THOUGHTFUL THURSDAY focuses on the arts. Little Lincoln’s Fireside Tales, our story time for small children, will highlight stories and activities about art. We’ll show older children how to curate a playlist of meaningful songs and encourage them to draw Lincoln’s words.

Next is FOOD AND FAMILY FRIDAY featuring “In the Kitchen with Mary Lincoln.” We’ll talk with Mrs. Lincoln about her family, their favorite activities and her famous cake recipe, which folks at home can make, too. We’ll also have a game encouraging families to reduce food waste.

On STORYTELLER SATURDAY, singer and storyteller Randy Irwin presents a special afternoon concert. Our online content focuses on collecting a family oral history and the importance of stories.

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum uses a combination of rigorous scholarship and high-tech showmanship to immerse visitors in Lincoln’s life and times. The library holds an unparalleled collection of Lincoln books, documents, photographs, artifacts and art, as well as some 12 million items pertaining to all aspects of Illinois history.

For more information, visit www.PresidentLincoln.illinois.gov. You can follow the ALPLM on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

More like this: