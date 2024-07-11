SPRINGFIELD – The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum has been recognized with a Travelers’ Choice award from Tripadvisor because of its thousands of 5-star reviews from visitors.

Tripadvisor says consistently great reviews put the library and museum among the top 10 percent of all attractions around the world.

“Everyone at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum values the feedback we receive from visitors. It’s important to us that guests truly connect with Lincoln’s life and legacy,” said Christina Shutt, the ALPLM’s executive director. “This award confirms we’re succeeding in making those connections.”

Recent ALPLM Tripadvisor reviews include statements like “Highly impressive museum …,” “Staff were both friendly and informative,” and “One of the best museums we have visited.” To see all reviews, visit bit.ly/3iANQL4.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Travelers’ Choice honors businesses that consistently demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence. This means they have made such a memorable impact on their visitors that many of them took the time to go online and leave a great review about their experience,” said John Boris, Tripadvisor chief growth officer.

The presidential library and museum combines traditional scholarship with high-tech showmanship to immerse visitors in Abraham Lincoln’s life. They can walk through some of Lincoln’s most joyous and tragic moments, see documents he wrote and artifacts he owned, and enjoy shows that bring history to life.

“We are proud to be a destination for travelers from around the world,” said Summer Griffith, the ALPLM’s director of marketing and guest experience. “It is an honor to introduce our guests to Abraham Lincoln and to the Springfield community.”

Tripadvisor helps millions of travelers each month. They use the website and app to browse more than 1 billion reviews and opinions on accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises worldwide.

The mission of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is to inspire civic engagement through the diverse lens of Illinois history and sharing with the world the life and legacy of Abraham Lincoln. We pursue this mission through a combination of rigorous scholarship and high-tech showmanship built on the bedrock of the ALPLM’s unparalleled collection of historical materials – roughly 13 million items from all eras of Illinois history.

For more information, visit www.PresidentLincoln.illinois.gov. You can follow the ALPLM on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

More like this: