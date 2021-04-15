SPRINGFIELD – The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will offer free admission Monday to celebrate sixteen years of telling the story of America’s 16th president.

One lucky guest will have their “golden ticket” chosen in a drawing to win a gift basket filled with Lincoln goodies, from socks to a coffee mug to a trivia game. It has a retail value of $210.

We’ll also resume offering our popular History Detective game, an entertaining and educational scavenger hunt designed for our younger visitors. All players will get a special prize.

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum opened its doors on April 19, 2005. Since then, more than five million people have visited the ALPM to gain a greater appreciation of President Lincoln through the museum’s unique mix of traditional displays, stunning dioramas and high-tech shows that bring history to life.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Telling the world about President Lincoln is both a huge honor and a huge responsibility,” said Melissa Coultas, the ALPLM’s acting executive director. “We’re delighted to invite everyone to join us for free as we celebrate this special anniversary.”

Anyone planning to take advantage of free admission on Monday must still reserve a spot online at www.PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov. Guests are also required to wear face masks, undergo screening before they enter and maintain proper social distancing inside the building.

Free admission is one day only for adults, but the ALPLM is offering free admission for Illinois students (including college students up to age 21) through the end of May.

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum uses a combination of rigorous scholarship and high-tech showmanship to immerse visitors in Lincoln’s life and times. The library holds an unparalleled collection of Lincoln books, documents, photographs, artifacts and art, as well as some 12 million items pertaining to all aspects of Illinois history.

For more information, visit www.PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov or follow the ALPLM on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

More like this: