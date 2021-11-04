LINCOLN - Trace the unique Abraham Lincoln heritage of Lincoln, Illinois; the only city named for (and christened by) Abraham Lincoln before his presidency.

Looking for Lincoln presents Abraham Lincoln Fathers a City: A Glimpse into the Namesake City of Lincoln, Illinois. Join the discussion with Lincoln College professor Ron Keller as he highlights Lincoln’s days as a circuit-riding lawyer in nearby Postville in the 1830s, to his visits to Lincoln as a trial attorney and rising politician. The discussion will also include some of the colorful characters Lincoln encountered, as well as the locations Lincoln visited in the city. The presentation will even explore how a plot to steal Lincoln’s body after his death has a connection to Lincoln, Illinois.

Viewers can watch and participate in the program live on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 7 pm on the Looking for Lincoln YouTube and Facebook video channels. Questions can be submitted by viewers during the event.

Ron Keller is an associate professor of history and political science and the managing director of the Abraham Lincoln Center for Character Development at Lincoln College. He is a coauthor of Abraham Lincoln in Logan County, Illinois, 1834–1860 and A Respect for the Office: Letters from the Presidents. A past director of the Lincoln Heritage Museum, he serves on the board of the Abraham Lincoln Association and is an adviser to the Lincoln Forum.

The program is recorded for viewing after the premier and is available on the Looking for Lincoln Facebook and YouTube video channels. Reservations are not required, and there is no cost to view the event.

“We are proud to host this series of Looking for Lincoln conversations,” says Sarah Watson, Executive Director of Looking for Lincoln. “These live, digital programs cover a range of topics that depict the life and times of Abraham Lincoln in the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area. Few individuals have so profoundly influenced American history as did Abraham Lincoln. Millions around the world are inspired by the story of Lincoln's rise from humble beginnings to President of the United States, his qualities of integrity and courage, and his decisive leadership traits that carried a fragile nation through one of its most trying periods.”

The Looking for Lincoln Heritage Coalition is the coordinating entity for the 43-county Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area. It is a partnership of organizations and individuals dedicated to enhancing the communities and landscapes of central Illinois through recognition and support of their significant natural, cultural and historical legacies. Few individuals have so profoundly influenced American history as did Abraham Lincoln. Millions around the world are inspired by the story of Lincoln’s rise from humble beginnings to President of the United States, his qualities of integrity and courage and his decisive leadership – traits that carried a fragile nation through one of its most trying periods.

For more information about the Looking for Lincoln Heritage Coalition and the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area, go to www.lookingforlincoln.org.

