ALTON - A group of about 100 people from the Alton area braved some rainy conditions Monday afternoon to stand briefly in a human chain line to show #MyAlton campaign support.

#MyAlton is part of the Small Business Revolution series competition that has selected the top five towns in the running of season three of the series to battle for the top position. Each year, the series invests as much as $500,000 into a community and as many as six small businesses within it. That investment goes toward both marketing and business development.

A Facebook post around 1 p.m. Monday by Small Business Revolution said that it's a tight race, with Alton in first followed by Bastrop, Texas, Amesbury, Massachusetts, Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and Martinez, California.

"We are so proud of all of you who are continuing to get the word out in creative ways," Sara McGibany, Executive Director of Alton Main Street, said earlier. "Please keep reminding your friends, family and coworkers to vote."

The human chain started on Broadway in Alton and likely would have gravitated far down the road without the heavy Monday rainstorm.

Brett Stawar, president/CEO of the Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau, said about 100 people showed up despite the rain. Once the rain came down harder and started blowing sideways, Stawar said the Alton Mayor, Brant Walker, called off the gathering.

"We had some people voting even in the rain," Stawar said. "The chain was just another way for people to show their interest. We want to keep at the top of the rankings for one more day."

Stawar encouraged people to continue to vote today and Tuesday to push Alton over the edge in the Small Business Revolution contest.

Votes can be cast once a day per email address at https://www.deluxe.com/small-business-revolution/main-street/season-three and voting will continue through 8 p.m Tuesday, Feb. 20.

