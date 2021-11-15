ALTON - Alton Band and Orchestra Builders – ABOB - today provides more information about the 32nd Annual Olde Alton Arts and Craft Fair to be held during the weekend of December 4 & 5, 2021 at Alton High School.

The Fair will be open on Saturday, December 4 from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM and on Sunday, December 5 from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Breakfast and Lunch will be available with a limited menu.

Currently we have over 150 crafters from not just Illinois and Missouri, but also from as far away as Kentucky, Tennessee and Texas! Crafters must offer products that are at least 51% handmade and include a wide variety of items, many of which are Christmas themed.

ABOB, originally organized in 1948, has supported the instrumental music program of the Alton Community Unit School District for 73 years, providing music, equipment and instruments for our elementary, middle and high school band and orchestra students.

ABOB will follow all COVID recommendations and mandates by the State of Illinois and the Illinois Department of Public Health, including requiring the wearing of masks covering the nose and mouth while indoors.

Additional information concerning ABOB can be found at our website at www.abob.net.

For additional information, please contact Dave and Paula Fritz at abobcraftfair@gmail.com or (618) 474-6996.

