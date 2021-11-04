ALTON - Alton Band and Orchestra Builders announced today that the 32nd Annual Olde Alton Arts and Crafts Fair will be held the weekend of December 4 and 5 at AHS.

"Currently we have over 150 crafters from not just Illinois and Missouri, but also from as far away as Kentucky, Tennessee, and Texas," David Fritz, a spokesperson for ABOB, said. "Crafters must offer products that are at least 51 percent handmade and include a wide variety of items, many of which are Christmas-themed."

The fair will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5. Breakfast and lunch will be available with a limited menu.

ABOB was originally organized in 1948 and since has supported the instrumental music program of the Alton Community Unit School District. ABOB has provided music, equipment, and instruments for elementary, middle school, and high school band and orchestra students for more than seven decades.

ABOB will follow all COVID recommendations and mandates by the State of Illinois and the Illinois Department of Public Health, including requiring the wearing of masks covering the nose and mouth while indoors.

Additional information concerning ABOB can be found on its website at www.abob.net or contact Dave and Paula Fritz at: abobcraftfair@gmail.com or call them at (618) 474-6996.

