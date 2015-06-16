Abel Uriah Slaton
Name: Abel Uriah Slaton
Parents: SHelby and Shawn Slaton
Weight: 9 lbs 13 oz
Length: 20 1/2 in
Birthdate: 5/15/15
Time: 1:58 PM
Hospital: St. Anthony's
Siblings: Lilly Drew (14) Dalton Drew (10) RJ Lawhorn Jr. (7)
Grandparents:Patrick and Deborah Drew of Moro, Mary and Gary Treadway of Roxana, Terry and Carol Slaton of East Alton, Mike and Lisa Denny of East Alton.
Great Grandparents: Jim and Barbara Denton of Natural Bridge, Alabama, Theresa Goble of Wood River
