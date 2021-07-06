ALTON - Abe Lee Barham's Inner City Garden Project, sponsored by the Alton Housing Authoring and Theodora Farms, has worked wonders on a solid growing season.

Barham said the Alton garden project has produced solid results and left the kids involved thrilled and also moved other children to become involved.

"The city garden program has truly touched my heart," Barham said. "I have an older perspective now, and the thrill of it is priceless seeing the kids learn about growing vegetables and garden techniques."

Article continues after sponsor message

Barham said one of the children even took some vegetables to an elderly person in their complex, and that person was as touched as he has been about the overall mission of the project.

Barham, Lisa Brown, and Faye Taylor are adults working together to mentor the youth involved. Also, a monthly Organic Garden Guide is being used to teach the children about the technique of gardening, how to maintain and harvest a garden, canning, and preserving the vegetables.

Part of the plan from the start was to share vegetables with senior residents.

More like this: