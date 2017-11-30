EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville junior football quarterback Kendall Abdur-Rahman reflects on the 2017 season with a sense of accomplishment and a bright look ahead to 2018.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“We just came and worked hard every week,” Abdur-Rahman, who emerged as arguably one of the top talents in the Southwestern Conference and the Metro-East area this season, said. “We had a great group of seniors and I wish we could have won it all for them.”

Some may have counted Edwardsville out after their 0-3 start to the season with losses to Naperville North, eventual Missouri Class 6 champion CBC and East St. Louis. But the Tiger players were determined to show people otherwise.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Rambler defense provided Abdur-Rahman a big challenge on the day. “They're pretty good,” Abdur-Rahman said. “They're a pretty good defense.”

“Our defense did a great job; they kept us in the game,” said Edwardsville junior quarterback Kendall Abdur-Rahman reflecting on the the recent 17-14 loss to Wilmette Loyola Academy in an IHSA Class 8A football playoff semifinal game at Tiger Stadium.

A huge cold front passed through the area not long before the start of the game; bringing with it a huge drop in temperatures, a strong wind and driving rainstorm; it affected what both teams could do.

“We couldn't throw the ball as much; we'd planned on throwing the ball a lot in the final game,” Abdur-Rahman said. “We weren't able to do that with the wind and the rain. Because of the weather conditions, we had to change it up and go from there.”

However, Abdur-Rahman already seems ready to strap on the pads for 2018. There is no question in the off season, he will be lifting weights, training and preparing for a bigger and better year as quarterback next fall.

More like this:

Sep 28, 2023 - Undefeated Tigers Host Alton, Kahoks Host Althoff, Key Conference Games Abound In Week Six Of Football Season

Sep 2, 2023 - Edwardsville Dominates 47-6 With Several Great Performances Over Talented Cahokia Football Team

Sep 23, 2023 - Brnfre Has Punt Return Touchdown, Curry Passes For Two Scores, Defense Scores On Fumble Return, Tigers Take 48-0 Win Over Maroons

Sep 9, 2023 - Tigers Score On First Five Possessions, Add 35-Yard Punt Return TD By Brnfre, Take 47-6 Win Over Soldan

Aug 24, 2023 - Heat Wave Plays Havoc With Week One Football Schedule, Several Changes Announced

 