On Wed. ABC News 20/20 is filming at Mineral Springs. They are doing a show on "Women in the Paranormal". My friend, and fellow investigator, Jodie Parks (Paranormal Hotsquad and Dark Angel) is the subject of this segment and has been invited to be on the show. She chose Mineral Springs for the high level of paranormal activity, and the fact that she's investigated there on numerous occasions since 2006 when she first approached me for help with her son, who had been seeing ghosts since the age of 3. She will be interviewed, then they will film her doing an investigation. They will be filming from 1pm-9pm.

I am not going public with this announcement before they film as I don't want the building flooded with people trying to wave at their relatives on TV, or disrupting the process. I would appreciate some media announcement after the fact, to let people know that Mineral Springs Haunted Tours and Paranormal Research Center and Alton is in the news and on national TV.

Mineral Springs was on the Travel Channel "Most Terrifying Places" in the fall of 2010. Hopefully this latest appearance on 20/20 will boost tourism in Alton.

