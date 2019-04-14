O’FALLON - Edwardsville wound up in eighth place with a score of 74 points at the O’Fallon Girls Relays Friday afternoon and evening at O’Fallon Township High.

Edwardsville's best performance was Abby Korak dashing to a first in the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:10.60.

Belleville West won the meet with 143 points, outdistancing cross-town rival Belleville East, who had 119 points. The host Panthers finished third with a score of 98.5, and DuQuoin was fourth with 89 points. Collinsville finished 11th with a score of 13 points.

Other Edwardsville results were Alissa Mollett finishing eighth in the 3,200-meters, with a time of 13:33.79, Kymel Bell finishing fourth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.90 seconds, Maddie Miller was third with a time of 5:21.45. In relays, the 4x800-meter team of Kaitlyn Loyet, Makenna Lueking, Hannah Stuart and Elise Krone was fourth at 10:25.15, and the 4x200-meter team of Alexis Boykin, Rachel Kubicek, Emilie Fry and Hannah Colbert was sixth at 1:54.68

In the field events, Brooke Allen finished tied for third in the high jump, leaping 4’ 8” with Demetra Brown of West, while Payton Flowers finished in a three-way tie for fifth in the pole vault with Lauren Weiner of Alton and Bella Miller of O’Fallon, all going over at eight feet even. Marcie Billings was seventh in the long jump, going 15’ 2”, Colbert finished seventh in the shot put with a throw of 31’ 4.5”, and

Gabby Saye was sixth in the discus throw, coming in with a toss of 101’ 9”.

