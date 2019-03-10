EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville's girls track and field team showed there is a lot of positive ahead with strong performances Saturday at the Jersey Thaw Indoor Invitational.

On the girls' side, Edwardsville got a first and third in the 1600-meter run, as Abby Korac won the event with a time of 5:17.33, while Hannah Stuart came in third at 5:40.35. Kaitlyn Loyet, with a time of 2:40.49, and Jaydi Swanson, who came in at 2:40.72, placed fifth and sixth in the 800 meters, while Makenna Lueking was seventh in the 3200 meters at 12:58.07.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the field events, Brooke Allen finished second in the high jump at 5’ 1”, while Payton Flowers tied for seventh with Freeburg’s Alysa Bias in the pole vault at 7’ 6”. Gabby Trauernicht placed seventh in the triple jump with a leap of 30 feet, 5 inches, while Sydnee Campbell was eighth in the 60 meter hurdles with a time of 10.96 seconds.

The Tigers’ team of Elise Krone, Stuart, Korak and Loyet won the 4x800 relay with a time of 10:19.17, while the team of Krone, Emilie Fry, Campbell and Korak placed fourth in the 4x400 relay at 4:29.15.

More like this: