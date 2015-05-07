Abagail Joleen Springer
May 7, 2015 12:15 PM
Name: Abagail Joleen Springer
Parents: Christopher R. Springer, Beth A. Day
Weight: 6 lbs 2 oz.
Birthdate: 4/29/2015
Time: 8:58 AM
Hospital: St. Anthony's
Siblings: Anthony Day (12), Shane Day (5), Brennon Pabulis (16),
Alex Duplika (13)
Grandparents: Ron & Caroline Springer, Jane Springer, Shirley Zoelzer
Great-Grandparents: Jack & Edna Springer
