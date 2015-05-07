Abagail J. SpringerName: Abagail Joleen Springer

Parents: Christopher R. Springer, Beth A. Day

Weight: 6 lbs 2 oz.

Birthdate:  4/29/2015

Time: 8:58 AM

Hospital: St. Anthony's

Siblings: Anthony Day (12), Shane Day (5), Brennon Pabulis (16),
Alex Duplika (13)

Grandparents: Ron & Caroline Springer, Jane Springer, Shirley Zoelzer

Great-Grandparents: Jack & Edna Springer

