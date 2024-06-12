ALTON - AARP is sponsoring a Fraud Panel at Senior Services Plus, Inc. (SSP) Friday, June 21st, 2024 from 12:00-1:00pm. Guest speakers Scott Verseman, Fraud & Corruption Section Chief for the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department will be answering questions led by SSP Administration. Learn about the different types of fraud and scams that target older adults, how to detect and prevent, who and where to report fraud to, and what legal protections and advocacy efforts are out there to protect older adults.

The panel will take place at Senior Services Plus in the School House Grill located at 2603 N. Rodgers Avenue in Alton, IL. This event is free and open to the public, but space is limited, and RSVPs are required. Lunch is provided thanks to sponsor AARP Illinois.

To reserve your seat, call Leslie at 618-465-3298 ext. 123.

About SENIOR SERVICES PLUS

Senior Services Plus, Inc. is a 501(c) not-for-profit organization established to enrich the lives of older adults through programs and services, for everyone aging successfully. Senior Services Plus, Inc. has been providing services for older adults since 1973. Our mission is: To provide opportunities and resources to individuals as they age.

