ALTON, IL – The AARP Driver Safety Program is the nation’s first and largest refresher course for drivers age 50 and older. Alton Memorial Hospital and OASIS are holding a program of two half-day sessions Wednesday, Aug. 31, and Thursday, Sept. 1, from 8 a.m. to noon each day.

Taught by AARP instructor, Shirley Wheatley, the sessions will be held in the hospital’s cafeteria meeting rooms. The fee for the program is $12 for AARP members and $14 for non-members, payable to AARP the day of training. AARP/National Retired Teachers Association vouchers are accepted for this program. Space is limited, so call 1-800-392-0936 now to register.

This training will help you tune up your driving skills, update your knowledge of the rules of the road, learn about normal, age-related physical changes and ways to adjust for these changes, and reduce traffic violations and chances for injuries. Some insurance companies also offer a discount to participants on their auto insurance.

