Alton Memorial Hospital and OASIS are hosting the AARP Driver Safety Course, the nation’s first and largest driver refresher course, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.

Taught by certified AARP instructor Shirley Wheatley, the course will be held in the hospital’s cafeteria meeting rooms. The fee for the course is $12 for AARP members and $14 for non-members, payable to AARP the day of training. Space is limited, so call 1-800-392-0936 today now to register.

Although the course is geared to drivers age 50 and older, the course is open to people of all ages. This training will help you tune up your driving skills, update your knowledge of the rules of the road, learn about normal, age-related physical changes and ways to adjust for these changes, and reduce traffic violations and chances for injuries. Illinois participants age 50 and older are eligible for a discount from their insurance companies upon completion of the course. You must attend all eight hours of the course for certification.

