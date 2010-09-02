ALTON, IL – AARP will conduct a driver safety program from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, in the Alton Memorial Hospital cafeteria meeting rooms.

The AARP Driver Safety Program is the nation's first and largest refresher course for drivers age 50 and older. This day-long training will help you tune up your driving skills; update your knowledge of the rules of the road; learn about normal, age-related physical changes and ways to adjust for these changes; and reduce traffic violations, crashes and chances for injuries. Some insurance companies also offer a discount to participants.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Shirley Wheatley will be the program instructor. The fee is $14 for non-AARP members and $12 for members, payable to AARP on the day of the training. Lunch will not be part of the program. Call 1-800-392-0936 to register in advance.

More like this:

Aug 31, 2023 - Giannoulias to Launch Skip-the-Line Program Friday at State's Busiest DMVs

Sep 27, 2023 - Giannoulias Recommends Increasing Requirement For Drive Tests From 75 To 79

Sep 7, 2023 - Senior Services Plus CEO Theresa Collins Is Recipient Of Prestigious Leadership Award

Sep 25, 2023 - Illinois Secure Choice Helps Address Retirement Savings Crisis As Key Deadline For Small Businesses Approaches

Jul 31, 2023 - Saturday Night Movie Nights Return To James Killion Park

 