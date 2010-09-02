ALTON, IL – AARP will conduct a driver safety program from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, in the Alton Memorial Hospital cafeteria meeting rooms.

The AARP Driver Safety Program is the nation's first and largest refresher course for drivers age 50 and older. This day-long training will help you tune up your driving skills; update your knowledge of the rules of the road; learn about normal, age-related physical changes and ways to adjust for these changes; and reduce traffic violations, crashes and chances for injuries. Some insurance companies also offer a discount to participants.

Shirley Wheatley will be the program instructor. The fee is $14 for non-AARP members and $12 for members, payable to AARP on the day of the training. Lunch will not be part of the program. Call 1-800-392-0936 to register in advance.

